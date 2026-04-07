Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Graley Herren's avatar
Graley Herren
2d

Amazing scoop, Ray! And many thanks to John Hillcoat for sharing these fascinating tales. Perfect complement to Michael Glover Smith's book, too, reaffirming Dylan's highly cultivated cinematic sensibilities. And some great glimpses of Dylan behind the scenes. "I fuss with my hair and I fight blood feuds." You've added new layers to the multitudes, Ray--great interview!

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The FM Club's avatar
The FM Club
2d

Just staggering. Ray, you’ve cemented your Nobel Prize for Dylan Studies. What incredible behind-the-scenes insights. Thanks!!!

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