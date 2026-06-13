In mid-May of 2017, Bob Dylan was in Ireland filming a never-seen performance film for the Nobel Committee. (I recently interviewed the director, and there’s another interview related to that project coming next). Only a few weeks after that secret taping, he was back in America and back on the road. The Summer 2017 tour kicked off nine years ago today in Port Chester, NY, at the recently-reopened Capitol Theatre.

Amazingly enough, almost 10 years later, a soundboard just dropped! This marks the only complete-show soundboard between 2009 and the various ones from 2025. It came as part of a massive soundboard drop of dozens of never-heard tapes from Capitol Theatre shows, which appeared mysteriously on a music message board a couple months ago. For some equally mysterious reason, the one Dylan tape in the bunch was the only link that didn’t work. But then, a while later, it belatedly appeared. Huge thanks to the mystery leaker for liberating this.

I actually attended this show—I lived in New York at the time, and The Cap was just a short train ride north—but barely remember it. So I thought this new soundboard (downloadable below or in FLAC here) would be a good opportunity to look back.