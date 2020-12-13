Flagging Down the Double E's

Jan 4, 2021

Greetings! I uploaded the FLAC versions of all the songs (plus CD artwork) to Mediafire. No telling how long these links will be good (I'm a novice at these things), so I'd recommend anyone go ahead and download soon!

FLAC files - 1-A of 4 - includes Art

https://www.mediafire.com/file/vyfwuw6feinc2xu/Best_Version_of_all_NET_Songs_-_FLACs_1-A_of_4_inc_Art.zip/file

FLAC files - 1-B of 4

https://www.mediafire.com/file/sh01852zc94kkps/Best_Version_of_all_NET_Songs_-_FLACs_1-B_of_4.zip/file

FLAC files - 2-A of 4

https://www.mediafire.com/file/i2ghrs8otavn4jw/Best_Version_of_all_NET_Songs_-_FLACs_2-A_of_4.zip/file

FLAC files - 2-B of 4

https://www.mediafire.com/file/do5xv2j7wp885nk/Best_Version_of_all_NET_Songs_-_FLACs_2-B_of_4.zip/file

FLAC files - 3-A of 4

https://www.mediafire.com/file/7s9m82z5r7sdadn/Best_Version_of_all_NET_Songs_-_FLACs_3-A_of_4.zip/file

FLAC files - 3-B of 4

https://www.mediafire.com/file/9wchyhqq1hchmww/Best_Version_of_all_NET_Songs_-_FLACs_3-B_of_4.zip/file

FLAC files - 4-A of 4

https://www.mediafire.com/file/u29e7wyed7sn543/Best_Version_of_all_NET_Songs_-_FLACs_4-A_of_4.zip/file

FLAC files - 4-B of 4

https://www.mediafire.com/file/l0x9lsyii6t5hmk/Best_Version_of_all_NET_Songs_-_FLACs_4-B_of_4.zip/file

Enjoy!

Dec 13, 2020

Thank you so much for this! As someone who has been super intimidated by the absolutely massive amount of NET bootlegs, this should be a great way to ease into the wealth of material. Really excited to start going through this.

