Flagging Down the Double E's

Aug 31, 2020

Why doesn’t he ever play When I paint My Masterpiece. I can only find one performance of the song on the Band’s Rock of Ages album. Does he consider it a Band song by Levon Helm? He wrote it.

Aug 31, 2020

I think he resurrected Silvio in the mid-90s when he began playing some Grateful Dead covers like Alabama Getaway and Friend of the Devil after Jerry Garcia’s death. Silvio was co-written by Robert Hunter and Garcia sang on the album version. It may have been his way of paying respect since he has done that with George Harrison, Warren Zevon, and even performing Tom Petty’s Learning to Fly once in Denver after Petty’s death.

As for Cat’s in the Well, I read some analysis of the song where the writer claimed it was about war or conflict in the Middle East. I guess everyone has their interpretations.

