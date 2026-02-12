New Dylan Songs Heard Only on the 1986 Tour
1986-02-12, Entertainment Center, Sydney, Australia
As I mentioned yesterday, the tour’s most surprising songs were not the originals Bob had never played before. They were not the covers he’d never played before. They were the songs where you see it on the setlist and go “Huh? What the heck is that?” Google can’t provide for us no easy answers.
There were four such songs this tour. Or, depending on how y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.