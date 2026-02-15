Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Essman's avatar
Jay Essman
3h

I saw the Irvine and LA shows on the '86 tour, and for me the best moment was "We Had it All" at the Forum. Just a stunning powerful performance.

Reply
Share
The Absurd's avatar
The Absurd
3h

I need to find me a girl who loves me like Ray loves the 1986 Tour :)

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ray Padgett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture