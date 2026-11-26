Photo via Dominic Hartley

Last night, the Lights of Autumn tour came to the UK for its final stretch. Opening night was in Bournemouth in the south of England. Would Dylan change the setlist for England? Would Julian Lage return on guitar? What arrangement of “Early Roman Kings” would he go with this time?

Reporting in with answers is freelance music writer Dominic Hartley, who traveled in from the Isle of Wight (yes, that Isle of Wight). Dominic writes about music, mostly classical, for Fanfare magazine and other publications. He sneaks in articles about Bob Dylan whenever he can.

Note: This is the first of many next-day show reviews of Dylan’s UK tour, including three by yours truly when Dylan makes it to London for his first Royal Festival Hall shows since 1964. Subscribe to get them sent straight to your inbox. Most ‘Last Night In…’ reviews go out to paid subscribers only.

And you can catch up on all the fall tour reviews so far here.

In theory it’s a short hop from where I live on the Isle of Wight to Bournemouth. In practice, thanks to the virtuosic un-joined-up-ness of public transport in the south of England, it never is. As usual, there was plenty of time on Wednesday to reflect, thanks to the train that didn’t wait for the ferry or maybe didn’t turn up at all. I speculated wistfully about how I wouldn’t have to make the journey if only Bob would make a return to the Island after all these years. Doesn’t he want to give something back to those fans who have waited for nearly 60 years? In truth, though, I sometimes wonder how many actual local fans there would be. Some of the people one talks to here who were present in 1969 seem to have adopted the persona of their grandparents at the time. They say nothing about the music but a lot about how shocked they were at “naked people” everywhere making a terrible mess. And I don’t know if anyone has told Dylan that the only visible local memorial to the early festivals is a slightly larger-than-life statue of Jimi Hendrix. I’m sure Jimi must have been captured in mid-verse of “All Along the Watchtower”, but even so…

Fantasy gigs aside, Bob’s return to the larger island that is Great Britain remains an event. Bournemouth International Centre is on the small side for somewhere that calls itself an arena (it seats about 4,000) and is effectively a large conference hall — indeed it was the site of Margaret Thatcher’s last party conference speech as Prime Minister. Sightlines are good, and there’s a surprisingly intimate feel for such a space, but tempering my anticipation was an anxiety about the sound balance. Some previous Bournemouth concerts have upped the volume on Bob’s vocals to a distracting and even distorting extent, the opposite of some of the problems reported in the early “Lights of Autumn” dates. How would it be tonight?

And what about the setlist? For a hopeful fan, it’s not unnatural to think of the start of the UK leg of the tour as a chance for a refresh. In reality, 72 hours separated Frankfurt and Bournemouth, and it was probably always going to be the case that, in concert number 21 of a 30-date tour, only micro-adjustments — if any — would be made. So it proved: the setlist was identical to Frankfurt’s. But the tapes so far have also shown the difference that the Mike Seal/Julian Lage alternation can make to the same set of songs. Who would appear? Would Lage move musical universes as well as actual continents from John Zorn in New York to Bob in Bournemouth?

At exactly 8pm, the lights came up on stage to reveal the band, with Bob already in position in a black hoodie, proving that you can be sepulchral and sartorial at the same time. On his right: Julian Lage! No time to dwell on my elation (I’m a huge Lage fan) as they launched into the usual extended but unremarkable introduction to “Watching the River Flow”. Then Bob’s vocals came into the mix, and they sounded fine. Phew! The song was authoritative, driven, rollicking fun, and my only reservation about the sound all evening was where keyboard and slide guitar overlapped, when it was sometimes hard to pick out the former.

“Love Sick” was the first of four Time Out of Mind songs, and I should say straight away how much I preferred all of these arrangements to those on the album itself. They sound as if they have been rethought from the ground up and come from a version of the album in a parallel world. Above all, they have room to breathe, metrically and musically. “Love Sick” felt purposeful, predicated on the momentum of the driving beat it was given, with Bob’s vocals lucid. Two songs later, “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” had a contrasting brittle toughness: Bob’s narration had a plain-spoken limpidity, and the solos from Lage and Joel Paterson were perfectly integrated. “Not Dark Yet” began in an elliptical, glancing way, moving through shapes as it found its form. I liked Bob’s almost perfunctory delivery, his implied refusal to engage overtly with the song’s emotional undercurrents. And “Million Miles” was deliciously bluesy, with Bob adopting an intriguingly Beckettian persona and Lage once more showing real creativity in his soloing. Going back to the album is going to be a shock.