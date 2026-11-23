Bob Dylan’s Lights of Autumn Tour played its final mainland Europe show last night in Frankfurt, Germany. Next up, the tour moves to England, leading up to five nights at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Since we last checked in, guitarist Julian Lage has once again departed. He had a few gigs with John Zorn in New York, the last of which was last night. Will he now return for the UK run? Time will tell. Once again, Mike Seal has replaced him in his absence.

Reporting in from Frankfurt is Robert Franklin, just 21 years old and already seeing his third show of the tour.

Living in Europe, I’ve always feared that every Dylan show I attend might be my last. He’s only getting older, Europe is a long way to come, etc. This was how I convinced my dad to buy me my first Dylan tickets, and also how, years later, I convinced myself to see him three times on the current tour. Last night in Frankfurt, though, stood out among the many others.

At the previous show, in Stuttgart, I had been in row fifty-something, observing five dots onstage through squinting eyes and listening to their sound grow tinnier as it made its way to me across the cold arena. Sat in the sixth row in Frankfurt, a difference was palpable before the band had even come on. Squeezed in among decorated concert-goers maybe three times my age, I felt I was in the right place. Instead of the usual “have you seen Dylan before?” which I had become used to asking so many in my age group this tour, I found myself inquiring “how many times have you seen him?” Conversely, the questions I received had less to do with the setlist, and more about what colour hoodie I predicted he would wear, or what I made of Julian Lage’s absence. I’d never sat this close to the front for any concert before, and I couldn’t help but feel a sense of belonging.

Of the multi-purpose arenas I’d seen Dylan in so far, the Frankfurt Festhalle was the most visually interesting. With a good hour to go before the show, I enjoyed wandering from the top balconies back to the stage. I kept glancing to the ceiling which seemed to be miles above my head, the dome looking from the inside like a circus tent braced with a thick metal ribcage. Whereas Stuttgart’s Porsche Arena had featured bleacher-style seats ascending along the sides and back, last night’s venue featured two upper levels, wrapping around the back of the arena and perching out slightly above the crowd. The concert hall was much less cavernous than in Stuttgart, the concrete and metal having been traded for wood and fabric, the cold stadium lights replaced by a more welcoming and suitable glow.

It was into these warm lights, both on stage and beaming from far above the audience, that Dylan and the band emerged. In the first few moments of their settling in, I realised just how great a difference a seat could make. From my viewpoint I noticed myself observing the smallest musical movements - like how often he played the piano with one instead of two hands, or when he reached for a harmonica - to the smallest details, such as his constant fidgeting with the stiff brim of his hood.

Trying to study his face, half-hidden under his black hood (my prediction of white had been incorrect), I remembered a time when I was younger and the sparse lighting had slightly irked me. Now, sitting just 10 yards away, I felt transient joys, a faint nibbling nostalgia for the dimly lit stage. Perhaps it was the reused Rough and Rowdy Ways signage which had adorned the venue both inside and out, or maybe it was the first few notes of ‘Watching the River Flow’, which pulled me back to the previous tour.

Photo courtesy Robert Franklin

The surviving songs from that tour, now just four, certainly spoke for themselves, justifying their staying power. ‘Black Rider’, clearly one of Dylan’s favourites from the album, was delivered with unimaginable gravitas, Tony Garnier repurposing his double bass as a makeshift cello for the song’s first and last moments. Similarly, the new arrangements of ‘High Water’ and ‘Tangled Up in Blue’, now becoming tour staples, have been remarkable experiences each time. Generally, the subdued and sometimes muted instrumentals gave Dylan’s voice the perfect pedestal from which to croon any longer notes. Alongside ‘Black Rider’, I thought ‘High Water’ was his best vocal performance of both nights in Stuttgart and Frankfurt.

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Perhaps soon to be a similar staple, a brand new arrangement of ‘Early Roman Kings’ was debuted, which abandoned its thumping Chicago blues style for a structure more like that of ‘Pay in Blood’. Before Dylan had even sung the first line, I expected it to be anything but ‘Early Roman Kings’ and once he began, he seemed as surprised as I was to be uttering the lines. The new, velvety chord progression left behind the rugged aggression of the album version, instead embracing an aristocratic charm. Each chorus was punctuated by a new staccato on the piano, Dylan’s bouncing keys mimicking his ear-ly-Ro-man-kings lyric delivery. It was a very awkward performance but in the best way, and it was awesome to see him smile so much.

The band, as always, was beyond sharp. In the few moments where a lyric was forgotten or misplaced, or a wrong riff played on the piano, they watched closely and pounced to rectify it. On ‘Million Miles’, the guitarists were clearly eager to make the most of their 12-bar playground and the amount of time they were given to solo, with Mike Seal and Joel Paterson both alternating scorching guitar parts. If Dylan ever dropped the ball, the band was there to kick it into the stratosphere like Clark Kent in the original Superman. ‘Early Roman Kings’ was not without its growing pains, with the band and Bob struggling to get some cues completely down pat, though the miscommunications provoked some pretty amusing smiles between Dylan and Garnier throughout.

It can be hard to explain to non-fans sometimes how the most minute mannerisms can often be as entertaining as the musical performance itself. During a solo on ‘When I Paint My Masterpiece’ I had been chuckling at Dylan gulping his glass of water dry, until mere seconds later he changed a line to ‘sometimes I wish my cup was running over’. Maybe not intentional, but certainly amusing. The assertive nod he usually gives to signal the end of each song has also grown to be a personal favourite gesture over the tour.

I was grateful to get to take in every detail, to bask in the music, the grandiosity of the venue, the clumsy comedy in some moments. I always fear that every Dylan show I attend may be the last, so when they began to play ‘I Shall Be Released’, it was hard to keep my eyes from welling up a bit. As his drawn-out harmonica solo concluded and we all piled in the direction of the stage, he stood stoically scanning the crowd for the most eternal thirty seconds I had experienced before. If this was to be the last time he visits Germany, or perhaps the last time I see him live, it was truly a blissful sendoff.

Thanks Robert! Follow him on Instagram. Tape below (thanks to taper chch and Bennyboy).

2026-11-22, Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

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