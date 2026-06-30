Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Noel M's avatar
Noel M
3dEdited

A lot of nice lines in this review:

" - Anyone can go take a look at Guernica, but not many get to say they watched Picasso paint. "

Well, I'm going to be cogitating on that Picasso line for days to come. Nice. The version of that my buddy came up with when we saw Dylan 2 nights in a row at a small venue back in 2004 was that seeing Dylan is like seeing Old Glory out of the museum case, unfurled, flapping in the wind. I still love that metaphor. Now I'm adding in this one.

" - I’ve never heard a normal-sounding story about the guy. "

" - It’s moments like these that I am reminded of Bob Dylan, the man, and the cost that his myth has had over his ability to live any normal kind of life. "

Those two lines in the review remind me of one of my favorite quotes about Dylan by other musicians. Jerry Garcia said something to the effect of, "Imagine what kinds of voices Dylan must have in his head all the time, to be able to write songs like that."

So yes, he's not dwelling in a "normal" state of mind.

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Jordan's avatar
Jordan
2d

Beautiful, immersive review of what sounds like a perfectly chill summer show. Can't wait to see what band he brings to Philly in a couple weeks!

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