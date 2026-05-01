From ‘The Daily Herald’, May 4 1976

He played “Stuck Inside of Mobile” in Mobile. Would he play “Hattie Carroll” in Hattiesburg??

No, he would not. Though that titular connection’s admittedly more of a stretch.

But who needs “Hattie Carroll”? A much bigger live debut happened at this Hattiesburg, Mississippi show: The first-ever “You’re a Big Girl Now.” Th…