"Joan Baez was the thunder of Bob Dylan’s rolling revue"
1976-05-01, Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, MS
He played “Stuck Inside of Mobile” in Mobile. Would he play “Hattie Carroll” in Hattiesburg??
No, he would not. Though that titular connection’s admittedly more of a stretch.
But who needs “Hattie Carroll”? A much bigger live debut happened at this Hattiesburg, Mississippi show: The first-ever “You’re a Big Girl Now.” Th…
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