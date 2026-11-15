Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E’s

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geoff platt's avatar
geoff platt
9h

I was minutes from sleep; now I am wide awake. Amazing insights! But I need to sleep. Not going to happen for a while. No regrets. Thanks for all of this.

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The Absurd's avatar
The Absurd
9h

Another great interview. You have really put us on the tour bus with all this reporting. Fascinating. Thank you. I keep forgetting it was 50 years ago. Half a century!

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