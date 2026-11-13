Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E’s

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Memphisbluesagain's avatar
Memphisbluesagain
19h

I don’t remember Real Live being rumoured as possibly being a double album…it would have made a lot more sense than what we ended up with…

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Jay Essman's avatar
Jay Essman
7h

Terrific interview. Funny she was afraid to go to Creepy Uncle Bob's house...

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