I’ve already shared my backstage interviews with three of the five “Million Dollar Bashers”—the house band at the Bob Dylan Center’s recent “Going Electric” concerts at Cain’s Ballroom. Today, the final two: Keyboardist Mikael Jorgensen, who plays in Wilco alongside Nels Cline, and bassist Ethan Miller, who leads Howlin’ Rain and plays in the new avant-rock supergroup Orcutt Shelley Miller with guitarist Bill Orcutt and his fellow Basher Steve Shelley.

All of these casual Bonus Track conversations backstage at the Bob Dylan Center's "Going Electric" shows are archived here's the main piece I did from the shows

Mikael Jorgensen: Million Dollar Bashers Keyboardist

Mikael Jorgensen at the ‘Going Electric’ concert. Courtesy American Song Archives

How did you get involved in this event?

I got a DM from Lee Ranaldo that said, "Hey, I have a gig inquiry for you. Send me your email address." I was thinking, "What could this mean?"

Very mysterious.

Yeah. I thought that maybe he was going to be on tour and wanted to book a show in Ojai, where I live. I sent him my email and he wrote me back and he's like, "We're doing this Bob Dylan ‘65 concert at Cain's. You wanna play keys?" I was like, "Yes! Yes I do."

Do you consider yourself a Dylan guy?

I don't. I don't know all of it. I know some of it and I love some of it.

In college in like '91, I bought the first Dylan record, self-titled, on CD. Just him with the cap on. Probably that's the first folk record that I actively pursued. Then my dear friend Erik Paparozzi I went to high school with—who has been playing with Cat Power, who has also done a Dylan thing—he and I discovered Tarantula.

The main takeaway for me was those letters that are in that book from and to characters, fictional figments of some imagination. They were so funny to us. We just started improvising on those letters, before we even knew that's what that would be called. We would just make them up and videotape ourselves in these sort of like surreal [scenes]. I mean, we were big David Lynch fans, and there's a lot of crossover between what David Lynch tries to evoke with his films and what Dylan tries to do. Shining this light on this impossible-to-illuminate central idea.

I got to say, I've heard a lot of Dylan origin stories. This has to be the first with Tarantula.

Yeah, like the not-musical--

Most people don't get to the end of Tarantula.

I don't know that I read it all. I mean it was it's like 35, 40 years ago,

I'm trying to remember what caused me to buy that record. There must have been some Dylan something happening in the early '90s.

That was considered sort of a low point for him culturally.

I worked at a musical instrument store, and next door was a record shop. They were the same parent company. It was a couple, and in the divorce the guy got the record store and the woman got the musical instrument store. Every Friday I would go cash my paycheck at the record store, and then buy a handful of CDs. And Dylan was part of that. There was some reason that compelled me to buy it.

I remember hearing how intimate that recording is. It really feels like he’s just sitting right next to you playing. I think it's a J-45 guitar? Seems about right for that era. [For the guitar nerds: It’s technically a J-50, but, per Acoustic Guitar, “The only difference between the Gibson J-50 and the best-selling “workhorse” J-45 is the natural finish.”]

You're playing a bunch of Dylan songs tonight. Were these all songs you knew already? Did you have to go listen to a bunch of stuff?

I had a casual familiarity with most of it. Then to go deep inside and figure out arrangements and structures.

The last thing I saw you guys rehearsing before I came back here was "Like a Rolling Stone." You're doing the famous Al Kooper part, which is a big job.

I think that that's emblematic of the challenge of playing and performing this material. It doesn't feel like dutiful reproduction is the way to do it. It's more, "What's the spirit behind this recording? And what's our version of that?" Rather than the sort of dogmatic [approach].

Certainly not the way he would do it.

No! For sure.

I said to Nels earlier, you're in the unique position of playing Dylan this weekend, and touring with Dylan next weekend.

This is probably the most interaction I'll have with Dylan between now and the end of those shows. [laughs]

Did you ever say hi on Americanarama?

No. I mean, I think he stopped in and said hello to Jeff incredibly briefly. Then Jeff played "The Weight" with him a handful of times.

One of the shows I was at in Hoboken had that with Jim, and Peter Wolf was there for that one, too. And during your set, Warren Haynes came out and you did "Feed of Man."

Then I think we did "All the Young Dudes" that night.

Yes, Ian Hunter was there too.

We were working on "I Am the Cosmos," the Chris Bell song. Maybe we played it there. I know we played it at Jones Beach with Beck singing.

That was the other show I was at. I think you did "Loser" too.

We did. And that was the show that Beck confided in us that he's played that song his entire life, but he's like, "No one's ever played the drum part right." And Glenn figured it out. Some score reduction of the samples and whatever they did on that.

I mostly write about Dylan, but last year I got thinking about Jim James afterwards bitching about that Americanarama tour. He had been envisioning everyone hanging around the campfire jamming with Bob, which obviously is not what happened. So I went sort of down a rabbit hole of all the people who sat in with you guys and with My Morning Jacket. There were a ton. Nancy Sinatra doing "These Boots Are Made for Walking." Garth Hudson was there.

It was great. I mean, there was like a lot of material. We were really trying to bring it. Everyone just opened up their Rolodex. Like, "Who do you know in" whatever city we were in, and who would want to come and play?

Only tangentially to do with Bob, but last year at Solid Sound I saw you do "Bob Dylan's 49th Beard" in your deep cuts set. How much work was it to put that together?

Weeks. It was maybe 25 songs, some of which have fallen by the wayside due to technical degrees of difficulty. Like equipment that's sort of specialized for that for certain songs. There's a song where Nels plays a mandolin-12-string-lap-steel guitar. It's a strange sort of Rube Goldberg machine.

And then there's just a lot of songs. Jeff's written a fucking shitton of songs.

I saw he just announced a triple album.

He's a beast. He's just in beast mode.

Do you like that sort of tour where you're not the main attraction? Like Outlaw next weekend. Where it's not a Wilco show?

It's sort of both things, right? Like it’s nice to not have the pressure. It's sort of nice to only play for an hour. Pretty brief compared to what we normally do, or what we're capable of doing anyway. Then we just go watch Bob and hang out for a few days.

Ethan Miller: Million Dollar Bashers Bassist

What is your level of Dylan fandom or knowledge? Did you know all these songs?

I knew all of them. I don't think that we have anything that's too far off the grid, like some rare thing that was never released.

"I'll Keep It with Mine" wasn't on an album so that might be the one.

I knew that song because it's such a famous hook.

Nico covered it.

That must be because of my early years enamored with Chelsea Girl. So I was like, "I recognize this." I was a little shocked to see that it was an unreleased tune.

Also I was just like, "Oh my god, how are we going to try to cover this?" Except for the hook, that version on [The Bootleg Series] is so nonsensical. It just seems like Dylan at his most extreme rhythmically, chordally.

What two or three songs are particularly fun to play on bass?

"Maggie's" and "Subterranean" with that boom-ka-sha-boom country junk. A lot of times I don't like doing that at these things, because it's done originally by someone that that's mostly what they do, and they never really break that form. So they have this micro feel.

It's actually really hard to recreate that simplistic country [thing]. It's hard for the rhythm section to get it right. But Dylan does something on those that— Those songs almost they feel like pre-country. The drums are super swung and then the bass is super stiff with the boom-ka-sha country thing. That's all they did in country for 45 years, because that's the fucking form, and there's endless opportunity if it's done with soul.

Are you having to fight your instinct to gussy it up or make it more complicated?

I did allow myself—on "Maggie's," Steve was getting into the big fills and stuff that the drummer does. That's the magic, the bass doesn't fucking screw around. The bass is just like the heart of the country beat down that old road. And then the drums are just like, "Yeah, but I'm Dylan on speeeeeed." And then Dylan actually is on speed and then the other guys are just fucking partying. So the [bass player's] inclination is to be like, "Let me go party with you guys!" I did allow myself one where I broke the boom-ka-sha-boom to hit one of the big fills with him.

Did it feel good?

Nah. It felt like a betrayal. Something in the back of my ear was like, "Mind your job. Mind the skeleton."

We were chatting over there about "Desolation Row" with mostly just you, Robyn, and Nels, trying to recreate the feel of the original.

Whoever that is playing bass on the original, some fucking killer bass player [Russ Savakus], kind of sounds like the bass player on like Astral Weeks. It's a similar thing, like, "Here's the two or three chords. Now I want you to do something stunning over the next 11 minutes. You're never gonna get in the way of the lyrics, but you'll be the rhythmic pulse and a melodic counterpoint to the guitar." That's a tough road.

I did look at that bass player's stuff and at first I got a little intimidated by it. But then I was like, let me pick out some of the basic riffs, because he is using these foundational motifs and stuff, so that there aren't two people doing the [Charlie McCoy] freeform.

So I picked those up and then once I got into it, I like, Okay, I see where his headspace was. It has grounding and free flow. I mean, I'm not saying I got anywhere near where that magician did.

[I was speaking to Miller in between the first and the second show, and at this point bandleader Lee Ranaldo popped in to talk about show one.]

Lee: How was it?

It was great.

Lee: It was pretty loosey-goosey, but it was good. I mean, maybe I was. These guys were all spot on.

Ethan: You know what? We were all in a Dylan frame of mind. We were all rolling with the punches.

I thought like the ending of “Like a Rolling Stone,” where it was kind of everyone trying to figure out how to end it, was sort of perfect.

Ethan: It sounds like the beginning of most Dylan songs. Where you're like, "What's he doing? What's up?"

Lee: Trying to figure out where we're supposed to stop.

Ethan: Okay, to wrap that up [on “Desolation Row”], because everybody's probably on the Reddit talked about that bass part, my special moment with that was in rehearsal stripping it down after all of us making a racket trying to figure everything out. There is this hushed moment where me and Nels are playing with Robyn, Lee a little bit too. Even though we're all playing and flowing for 12 minutes, you're really living inside those lyrics and that song. That was very special.

Thanks Mikael and Ethan! Still have two more Bonus Tracks to come, with Robyn Hitchcock, and Joy Harjo & Doug Keith.