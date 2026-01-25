Housekeeping note: One thing a few people mentioned in the recent survey is confusion about how to navigate the Flagging Down archives. So I added an explainer to the About page, with a few different ways to look stuff up (i.e. did you know I recently created an index to all my interviews?). Find it here.

Robyn Hitchcock at the ‘Going Electric’ concert. Courtesy American Song Archives

Today, my final (very belated) backstage convo from the Bob Dylan Center’s “Going Electric” last summer. Since we spoke, Robyn Hitchcock covered all of John Wesley Harding in Woodstock, which looked like a very fun show! But last summer, we were chatting about the two songs he was performing at Cain’s Ballroom that evening, “Desolation Row” and “Highway 61 Revisited.” “The whole human catastrophe is spelt out there in all its grotesque absurdity.”

You may have covered more Dylan songs than anyone who will be on that stage tonight. Which leads me to ask: how did you pick the two you’re going to do tonight?

Well, the field was fairly narrow tonight. It was songs from what I call “the momentum years,” '63 to '66. No one had bagged “Desolation Row,” so I just bagged it.

Why that one?

Well, because it’s “Desolation Row,” you know?

I mean, the really big ones—“Sad-Eyed Lady,” I’m not sure that that would hold an audience. “Visions of Johanna” is fantastic, but Emma [Swift, Hitchcock’s wife] did that last time we were here. I’ve been doing that for centuries, but it’s kind of become Emma’s thing at the moment, so I’m happy to not play it. “It’s Alright Ma” is another great one, but the guitar’s quite intricate and I can’t remember all the verses. And “Gates of Eden” is pretty good, but, of its kind, “Desolation Row” is just the completely standout track.

It’s one of his old songs that he loves to reverse a car over at the moment. Anything he can do to deface it, he does. Maybe he’s jealous of his old talent or maybe he wants to give the public what they want, but not in a recognizable form. I think there’s a lot of perverse feelings in Dylan that come out in the way he covers those songs.