Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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geoff platt's avatar
geoff platt
1d

As much as I love all of these guys, the Grateful Dead and Bob Dylan never belonged together on a stage. Their mutual respect, especially between Dylan and Garcia, makes me very happy, though. But it’s like a first date under dim lights that should have stopped there and just continued as a couple of friends eating hot dogs at the ballpark. Someday, I will buy their San Rafael studio rehearsals just to confirm.

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Hektor Bleriot's avatar
Hektor Bleriot
2h

"...even that was no big deal..." That's what HE said. ;0)

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