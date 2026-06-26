Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Michael D's avatar
Michael D
4d

My first Dylan show was the 2nd RFK show. I too was a big Dylan and Dead fan. It was my 3rd Dead show. I still remember seeing Garcia up there and thinking wow, he does not look good! I have the original clipping of the Dylan/Dead newspaper ad you have for Minn! I thought Dylan/Petty was solid, Dead not so much. There was definitely a big gap between Dead fans v Dylan. It was definitely a Dead crowd. Maybe 70/30 Dead to Dylan as many have stated—-Dylan was on a “downward” cycle. Thanks for your work and coverage of this one in particular. Really enjoy all of your work

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J. P. Langarfel's avatar
J. P. Langarfel
8h

The Paul Williams material is the part that stuck with me—the idea of a tour as a composition to be performed, with the arrangements living in the leader's head rather than on paper, and tapes as a “crutch” that risk you never having been present at all. There's a real tension in it for an archival project like this one: the soundboards that sound “nothing at all like” the cavernous stadium are both the only record we have and a kind of polite lie about what it was to be there. Worth sitting with even forty years on.

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