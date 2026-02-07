Auckland Star, New Zealand

The second show of the True Confessions tour took place in Auckland, New Zealand, two nights after the by-all-accounts underwhelming opening in Wellington. But, in between the two shows, there was a notable performance to a much smaller audience.

At the Park Royal Hotel in Wellington, where the entourage was staying, many of the musicians gathered around the hotel piano late one night to jam. In Rolling Stone, Anthony DeCurtis reported what happened:

After the show, Dylan and the gang repaired to the Park Royal Hotel, where, shortly after midnight, Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench commandeered the piano at the hotel bar for an impromptu songfest that featured Dylan, Petty, Stevie Nicks (who was backstage at the show) and backup singer Debra Byrd. Their repertoire included “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “You Really Got a Hold on Me,” “Sincerely,” “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted,” “Daddy’s Home,” “Get a Job” and “Poison Ivy.” Sometime after three, everyone drifted off to bed.

Amazingly, someone managed to record this hotel jam.