Flagging Down the Double E's

Nolan Waugh
15h

As a life long Dylan fan, this was very much a mixed bag concert. As a 17 year old at the 1978 Auckland concert, the eight year wait to see Bob again seemed endless. I was so excited for the show, I travelled to Wellington 4 days early to soak up the atmosphere. Well to say I had mixed emotions would be the least I could say. I wasn’t much of a Petty fan at the time but his set was the highlight. Bob just seemed so flat and the music was so muddled and at times impenetrable. Oh well I had the Auckland concert in a few days time to look forward to.

John Carvill
12h

Good idea for a series, Ray. I agree with your disagreement with Dylan's assessment of this tour. Tom Petty may or may not have been at the top of his game - I have no way to judge that because his band didn't have much cut through in the UK and I only know a couple of his songs, no disrespect - but Dylan was definitely not at his worst. And for a long time, the Hard to Handle release was one of the very few examples of live Dylan video we had - and it's good. Some of it is great, in fact. The version of It's All Right Ma on that tape is a highlight of the 80s, the way he builds the pace up through teh song and the sheer level of feeling he gets across. It's classic Dylan.

