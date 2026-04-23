Bob Dylan Goes to Disney World
1976-04-23, Sports Stadium, Orlando, FL
After five consecutive shows in Central Florida, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Thunder Revue travel all the way to…Central Florida! As I noted a couple days ago, they just can’t quit this place.
Baez nodded to the home of Disney World by wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt (see photo above), but otherwise it was bac…
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