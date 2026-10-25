When I was researching my piece on Dylan’s only concert in Córdoba, Argentina, one of my local correspondents noted that Dylan did some boxing at a Buenos Aires gym two days later and sent me that magazine image above (thanks Pablo!). I wanted to learn more. It turns out several articles have subsequ…
Bob Dylan Boxes in Buenos Aires
2008-03-15, Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.