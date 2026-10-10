Photo via Novinite

Today, the second installment in my new “Only Passing Through” series about cities Dylan has only played once. We started in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and now we journey further south—much further south—to Córdoba, Argentina.

Dylan has played Buenos Aires, Argentina’s biggest city, a handful of times—a three-night stand in 1991, a tour opening for the Rolling Stones in 1998, another short residency in 2012—but he has only ever ventured out to other Argentinian cities once, on his Spring 2008 tour. In addition to his usual Buenos Aires stop, he played the country’s second and third biggest cities, Córdoba and Rosario.

Córdoba, Argentina—not to be confused with Córdoba, Spain, where Dylan has played twice—is, according to a couple Argentinian readers I consulted with (thanks Patricio and Pablo!), known for its nightlife. That’s due in part to a famous local cocktail: fernet con coca.

The New York Times wrote in an article about the drink, “The combination of Coke and fernet—a pungent, dark-amber liqueur that has a black licorice flavor—has emerged as one of this city’s cultural trademarks, making the drink the latest illustration of the city’s desire for distinction from Argentina’s influential capital [Buenos Aires] and its push to influence the nation.” One musician they interviewed said of the fernet liqueur, “It’s horrible on its own, but with Coke, it’s something else.” (Another interviewee—someone not from Córdoba—said “It’s the most disgusting thing in the world. I don’t understand how people drink it.”)

Did Dylan drink any fernet con coca? No idea. He did want to learn about Argentinian history though. One of his local minders told the newspaper (in a quote I’ve Google-Translated from Spanish):