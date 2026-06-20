Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Sean H's avatar
Sean H
10h

How bizarre and random, lol... I imagine Bob's constellation of workers, staff, toadies etc is pretty large and that communication isn't necessarily the best. Lots of self important albeit well meaning people complicating things

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Chris Williams's avatar
Chris Williams
2h

Connor seems to have gone through Alice's looking glass and come out the other side. A tale well told and reported!

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