Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Susan Stirling's avatar
Susan Stirling
16hEdited

This is a massively interesting interview with Jeff Gold re:Dylan’s archives…your interviews are impactful and are historic documents, too. I love reading these Ray, so thanks a million.

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Philip May's avatar
Philip May
11h

Thank you! That was fascinating. A great read! Thanks to Jeff for being honest and interesting. Learnt a fair bit, too!

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