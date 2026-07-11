"Absolute Anarchy" on the Dylan/Petty Tour
1986-07-11, Civic Center Auditorium, Hartford, CT
When I interviewed Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, he recalled a specific song he played just one time with Dylan. Here’s what he told me:
We’re playing a big gig. [At one point], Bob turns to me he says, ‘’Hey, Stan, what do you want to play tonight?” I’m thinking, “Uh, loaded question?” But I took it right at face value and, I went, “Well, how about …
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