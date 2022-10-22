Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Corky Williams
Oct 23, 2022

I was at this show. Totally floored to see the two of them, strolling back onstage with acoustic guitars in hand. I told my roommate that this was historical, that I’d not seem Bob play one in many years & how fortunate we were to see it!

This thread is always so cool guys. I thank you.

Dave Farr
Oct 22, 2022

Nice summary. The picture is from 1995, not 2005 by the way. Also, there was a YouTube video of Tears of Rage, but it was so horrendous you could hardly tell who you were looking at.

