Photo via Blacksmoke

Next month, Bob Dylan resumes his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in Osaka, Japan. So today, I figured we’d do a quick look back at another early-spring tour in Japan, in March 2010. Like he will next month, Dylan kicked off that Japan tour – his first there in nine years – in Osaka. He played five nights in the city, compared to only three this year.

Different venue too. This year, he will be playing the Osaka Festival Hall theater, which looks like this: