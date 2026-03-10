True Confessions Takes Tokyo
1986-03-10, Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan
The final show of the first leg of the Dylan/Petty “True Confessions” tour took place 40 years ago today in Tokyo. So, as a postscript to last month’s series on the first handful of shows, I figured I’d check in one more time.
Dylan and Petty played 12 more shows on the tour, making 19 total, across Australia and Japan. That notably included the two show…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.