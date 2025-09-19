Torrential Downpours and the Final "Man of Peace"
2000-09-19, Telewest Newcastle Arena, Newcastle, England
Newcastle is the first show thus far where I’ve read less-than-ecstatic reviews. And not from some yokel who’s mad he didn’t sing “Eve of Destruction.” People who know what they’re talking about. Like Chris Cooper, who wrote about a bunch of the UK shows for the Freewheelin’ fanzine:
I was really into the acoustic set, but Bob seemed to…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.