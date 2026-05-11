Three Live Dylan Debuts in San Antonio
1976-05-11, Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, TX
Today we hit one of my favorite shows of Rolling Thunder 1976. It’s got an impassioned performance, a partial soundboard, and a bit of unique BobTalk. But I won’t bury the lede. The big news is the setlist. Three songs in particular, all not only new to the tour but also his first time played ever (at his own concerts, at least—we’ll get there).
First up…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.