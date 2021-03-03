Trying a new thing out today, a subscriber's-only series called This Date in Dylan. The idea is quick-hit lists of photo and video from various performances Bob gave on a given date across the years. The idea is not to list everything he did on a certain date - there are plenty of reference books of studio sessions and the like. More of an excuse to share some cool photos and video that happen to come from a given date. These are intended to be short and supplemental to the usual fare.

Would be interested to know what you think. A cool idea that I should continue? Or would you rather I focus my efforts entirely on the regular newsletters with longer essays and downloads? Please let me know either way!

March 3, 1963

The first anniversary is definitely the biggest: Bob taped his first TV appearance! I almost want to say “Bobby,” he looks so young. He did three songs for the second installment of a TV special called Folk Songs and More Folk Songs: “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Man of Constant Sorrow,” and “Ballad of Hollis Brown.” “Blowin’” is probably the most-watched - it’s the only one on Bob’s official YouTube channel (18 million views!) - so I’ve embedded “Hollis Brown” for variety.

I also like the corny A Mighty Wind-esque opening video with all the acts walking into “Folksville U.S.A.,” from which I created this GIF:

March 3, 1966

“At 8:00 am on the morning of Thursday, March 3, prior to flying to Miami for a show that evening, he had another photo shoot with Jerry Schatzberg, this one for the cover of the Saturday Evening Post.” The photoshoot also yielded the “I Want You” single cover.

March 3, 1987