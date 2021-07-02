The Worst Song Dylan Ever Performed Live
1988-07-02, Great Woods Performing Arts Center, Mansfield, MA
Several years ago, a Dylan fan on the message board Expecting Rain organized a massive poll. His goal: To rank every Dylan song by fan preference. Not just all the famous songs. Not even all the songs released on official albums. Everything. Want to know whether Take 4 of "Idiot Wind" is better than Take 6? This poll can tell you. (Spoiler alert: It is).
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.