The Wolfman Bites the Finger Lakes
2011-08-09, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua, NY
Two things struck me listening to this subscriber-requested show (thanks James!) from an era I haven’t visited in ages.
The first can be summarized in one word: Wolfman! You know how I sometimes write in reviews, “It took a few songs for his voice to warm up?” A common occurrence at Dylan shows for a long time (see: an endless parade of gravely “Watching…
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