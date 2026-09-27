In The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan included a chapter about Marty Robbins’ 1959 country hit “El Paso.” Dylan wrote:

People talk about message songs, starting with Woody Guthrie and right up through the sixties. But “El Paso” is the ultimate message song, and reflective words would only hope to scratch the surface. It is so complex, yet it is so simple in its construction—this is a dark tale of indescribable beauty and death.

He spun “El Paso” on Theme Time Radio Hour once too—Season 1, Episode 20, “Musical Maps”—calling it “a song of rare beauty and elegance” and “a vivid western saga laden with drama, violence, and romance.” On his radio show, in addition to praising Robbins’ writing and delivery, he praised the “beautiful guitar figure” of guitarist Grady Martin.

Dylan has performed “El Paso” twice—both times at the same show! And I mentioned that Grady Martin guitar figure because, despite all Dylan’s praise for Robbins’ lyric writing, he played it instrumentally.

The occasion for the double “El Paso” was a 1989 show in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and it kicks off a series I’m starting on places Dylan has played just one time. I’m calling the series “Only Passing Through.” It’s an excuse to look at shows in out-of-the-way places (out-of-the-way for Dylan tours, that is—the next city I’m going to do has a population of 1.5 million). Think of it like a virtual tour to cities you may never go to in real life. What are those places like? Do they have any interesting music history? Were people there excited for Dylan? Why didn’t he ever return? And did Dylan acknowledge the location at all?