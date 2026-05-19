The Last Show Before 'Hard Rain'
1976-05-19, Henry Levitt Arena, Wichita, KS
The last Rolling Thunder show before Hard Rain began with fans camped outside in line to buy tickets for 34 hours!
Admittedly, the fans did not intend to camp out quite that long. Tickets were to go on sale at 9am Thursday, and fans started camping out at 11pm the night before. Ten hours to wait, they thought. …
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