Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Absurd's avatar
The Absurd
Feb 20, 2021

I love your theory! Would have been an interesting partnership, most likely with more emphasis on long guitar solos. Maybe they were going to be just a bit too "tight" for Bob and TP offered a bit more looseness / flexibility?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Oleander Fig's avatar
Oleander Fig
Apr 26, 2021

Elliot Roberts!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture