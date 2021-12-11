How's this for a week of shows at the Beacon:

December 11 - Bob Dylan & Patti Smith

December 12 - Bruce Springsteen

December 13 - Bruce Springsteen

December 14 - Bob Dylan & Patti Smith

December 17 - Bruce Springsteen

It could have been an even more dramatic week of shows there, as seen in this moment captured in a Boston Phoenix cover story about the tour: