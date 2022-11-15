The Best and Worst Dylan Shows of 1992 – By Someone Who's Listened to Every Single One
Five shows you need to hear (and two you really don't)
If you’ve been reading this newsletter for a bit, you will remember Jake Fredel, the man listening to, and writing about, every single Never Ending Tour show, in order from the start, on each show’s 30th anniversary.
It’s an exhaustive deep dive, but, he swears, not an exhausting one. Plus the pandemic took Dyla…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.