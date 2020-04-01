Setlist Shifts
2000-04-01, Sioux Falls Arena, Sioux Falls, SD
Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. Subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:
I'm afraid the surprise I teased yesterday will remain a tease for now; an interviewee unfortunately had to reschedule. So instead, as this Spring 2000 tour nears its end (just four more shows afte…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.