Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. I’m currently writing about every show on the Rolling Thunder Revue. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

We're nearing the end of our Rolling Thunder journey. Just one more show in Canada, then two special Hurricane Carter-related appearances in the New York area. I've got interviews scheduled for all three so, for the third and final time, I thought I'd use this second Toronto show as an opportunity to showcase some lesser-known photos.

In the first two installments, I qualified "lesser-known" as simply meaning that I personally hadn't seen 'em before. But I don’t think anyone has seen today’s set before! Luther Rix, Rolling Thunder's percussionist who I interviewed a few newsletters back, was kind enough to scan some polaroids that he took during the tour. I didn't have room to include them all alongside his interview, so here are some more behind-the-scenes Rolling Thunder snapshots from Luther’s personal collection:

Joni Mitchell

Howie Wyeth and Allen Ginsberg

Ramblin’ Jack

Steve the Rolling Thunder bus driver

Joan Baez

Bob and Sara Dylan

Thanks again Luther! If you missed my interview with him, it’s here. There are a few more band photos there too.

Rolling Thunder XXII: Toronto Night Two

The Venue

Second night at the Maple Leaf Gardens. Also, like the first night, apparently not sold out.

Fun fact about the venue: It was one of only three venues Elvis Presley ever performed in outside the U.S. That’s right, out of the 1,684 concerts he reportedly performed over his career, only three of them were not in America (all three were in Canada).