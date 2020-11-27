Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. I’m currently writing about every show on the Rolling Thunder Revue. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

Today's show in Bangor, Maine occurred on Thanksgiving 1975. Since I took the occasion yesterday to write about the Rolling Thunder Thanksgiving, today I thought I'd do a second installment of what I'm calling lesser-known Rolling Thunder photos. "Lesser-known," once again, simply being defined as that I didn't know 'em! Maybe you did. Bully for you.