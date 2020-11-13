Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. I’m currently writing about every show on the Rolling Thunder Revue. If you found this article online or someone forwarded you the email, subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:

In every one of these newsletters, I try to include some photos - but some shows have too many killer photos to fit in. So, before we get to today's two shows in New Haven, I'm rounding up some Lesser-Known Rolling Thunder Photos.

I'm defining "lesser-known," by the way, as simply that I haven't seen them. So lesser-known to me at least! Maybe you too. To quote a song Bob was still a few years away from writing, there's so much to discover. Let's begin.