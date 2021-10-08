Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alois Vontobel's avatar
Alois Vontobel
Mar 8, 2023

Tremendous compilation and interesting comments. Hope one day you can do thr same thing for other centuries or decades the man was covering in his incredible and still ongoing career!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sandy's avatar
Sandy
Oct 10, 2021

Great list. On the Suzie Baby cover, there is a must better youtube video by barron whittet .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture