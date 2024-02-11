Protests, Makeup, and a Whole Lotta Grateful Dead in Tour '74's Penultimate Stop
1974-02-11, Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA
We’re almost there. On this date 50 years ago, Tour ’74 made its second-to-last stop, in Oakland, California. One reviewer called it “the event more anticipated, publicized, and ticket-scalped than any in Bay Area popular music history.”
Oakland being in the San Francisco area, a whole host of local bands made it out: Jefferson Airplane, Santana, the Doo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.