Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Absurd's avatar
The Absurd
Mar 13, 2021

The sound was never quite the same after Larry left imo. Certainly some great shows 2005-2012, but it was only in 2013 when The Set kicked in, that there was consistent excellence again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kristian's avatar
Kristian
Mar 9, 2021

A great read, as always, thanks! Great recording too, of a very inspired show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture