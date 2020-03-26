Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Dylan shows of yesteryear. Subscribe here to get a new entry delivered to your inbox every week:
Yesterday I looked at the three gospel-by-way-of-bluegrass songs that Bob opened these 2000 shows with. Today, I'll explore the other four gosp-grass™ tunes he played on this tour, generally to clo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.