One Random Song: "Like a Rolling Stone," Los Angeles 1988
1988-08-02, Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA
So here's a fun twist. As I'm writing this, the latest newsletter to run was my survey of interesting "Like a Rolling Stone" performances. I said in it that my favorite post-1966 versions of an often unmemorable live song came in 1988. And, bam, the randomizer turns up a "Like a Rolling Stone" in 1988! I swear I didn't pay off random.org. So, as an unex…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.