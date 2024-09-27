Now It Goes Like This: "Simple Twist of Fate"
Tracking the song's rearrangements over the years
I love fan compilations that feature one single song rearranged a dozen different ways in concert. A large part of the reason any of us listen to Dylan live recordings is to hear how he changes his songs, and it’s fun to drill in on how he’s changed one single song again and again. I’ve been meaning to spotlight one such collection for ages in “Compilat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.