This past April, many of us assumed the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour was over. The posters had all along read “2021–2024,” after all, and Dylan had just announced his first non-Rough and Rowdy tour to follow the final Spring show in Austin. Surely he wouldn’t do three full months of the entirely different Outlaw Tour, then suddenly lurch back into Rough and Rowdy mode, right?

You know where this is going. And, to be fair, I kind of did too. After all, the very first words in my post the morning after that Austin show were:

Last night marked the end of the Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour. Maybe.

That post kicked off a giant five-part Rough and Rowdy Ways tour finale series. If that Austin show was indeed the end, I didn’t want to miss the moment to commemorate the entire three-year run. And if it wasn’t? Well, I concluded that same post:

If, after all this, he does announce one more leg of the tour in the fall, I will update all of these with any new arrangements/covers/etc at the end of the year.

Here we are. As I’m sure everyone reading this knows, he sure enough did announce one more leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in the fall. It just finished at the Royal Albert Hall this month. So, as promised, I have updated my giant five-part series. This time, for the real tour finale.

Two parts I updated a lot: New Arrangements and Harmonica Solos . The final leg featured a ton of both.

Two parts I updated a little: The Tour-Basics Intro and My Personal Highlights . New bits here and there, but less dramatic overhauls.

One part I didn’t update at all: The Covers. He didn’t do any this fall.

Rather than re-running them each individually via email—which seems redundant since, if you read them in the spring, you’ve already read like 80% of what’s here (and 100% of the covers one)—I’m just linking all the updated versions below.

If you did read them already this past spring, I’ve clearly marked everything new with “Update Fall 2024:” in bold. So, if you don’t want to re-read everything, just scroll through until you see that label pop up here and there. (And skip Covers).

And if you didn’t read them this spring, grab a coffee, a comfy chair, and some headphones (there are a lot of audio samples)—you’re gonna be here awhile. Start at the beginning, or just pick the topic that most interests you and jump straight there.