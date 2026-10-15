Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E’s

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The Absurd's avatar
The Absurd
9h

Looks good. You'd better start writing the 1978 version now. Could take a bit longer ;)

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Bob Meyer's avatar
Bob Meyer
4h

It will go perfect with the 75 zine. PS - The covers are great! ;-)

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