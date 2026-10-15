As you have no doubt heard, this year marks the 50th anniversary of Rolling Thunder 1976. To celebrate, I have published a 74-page zine called Rolling Thunder ’76 Day-By-Day, only available here.

If that title sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because last year I published Rolling Thunder ’75 Day-By-Day. I printed 500 copies of that, and they sold out in six hours.

The good news is, for this one, I printed twice as many. So hopefully it will last a little longer. But still, I wouldn’t wait! I expect this one to sell out too. It costs $20 plus shipping, and it’s ready to be sent to you right now:

CLICK HERE TO ORDER

The additional good news is I printed a few more of the 1975 edition for everyone who wasn’t quick enough on the draw last year. I’m not going to print any more after this. So if you missed out last time, you can buy them both as a pair—while, as they say, supplies last. [Update: 1975 zine is sold out. 1976 is still available.]

Ok, but what is this thing? Good question! I write about every single Rolling Thunder 1976 show, from opening night in Lakeland, Florida all the way to the grand finale in Salt Lake City. What happened onstage, what happened offstage, what made each show unique. Alligator BBQ in the bayou! Subpoenaing Willie Nelson! Pissing off Tom Waits! And—oh yeah—Dylan playing some of the most incendiary music of his career.

The booklet is an expanded version of the newsletter series I did in the spring. But there’s even more in this booklet, because, since I wrote that series, I’ve interviewed more band members about that tour (for a new MOJO cover story, on stands now) and listened to the entire giant 1976 box set. Yes, all 39 discs of it. So I have even more to say about these shows than I did before.

Speaking of that giant box set, my goal is to get this thing into everyone’s hands in time for release day, November 6. If you’re buying the box set, the booklet will make a great listening companion. But even if you’re not, it works equally well on its own, with a ton of great behind-the-scenes yarns and anecdotes. Here’s an 18-second video tour:

Shoutout to designer Noel Mayeske, who also did Pledging My Time, for making it look so great. Get it while you can!

BUY ROLLING THUNDER 76 DAY BY DAY HERE