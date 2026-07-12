My New Favorite 1996 Show
1996-07-12, Stadthalle, Magdeburg, Germany
When subscriber Josh requested this show, he noted that he saw 42 shows in 1996 (damn!) and that the “unexpected European highlight” that year was Magdeburg. High praise indeed from someone who saw so many shows.
It’s not a particularly well-known show. I’ve never heard of it. Hell, I’ve never even heard of the city he’s playing in…
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